Friday, Dec 13, 2024
BMC considering coastal road entry and exit at Napeansea Road

BySabah Virani
Dec 13, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The demand gained traction in the run-up to the assembly polls, when it was backed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mumbai’s guardian minister

Mumbai: The BMC is considering a proposal to build an additional entry/ exit to the coastal road at Napeansea Road following demands raised by the Breach Candy Residents Forum (BCRF), said officials. The demand gained traction in the run-up to the assembly polls, when it was backed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mumbai’s guardian minister and the Malabar Hill MLA. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lodha, who was re-elected in the polls held on November 20, said, “I had written to the BMC in support of an additional interchange two months ago, and they have appointed a committee to study it.”

Earlier, coastal road officials had ruled out the possibility of building an additional entry/ exit at Napeansea Road. (File Photo)
Earlier, coastal road officials had ruled out the possibility of building an additional entry/ exit at Napeansea Road. (File Photo)

Though the MLA refused to divulge further details, an official from the coastal road department confirmed that a proposal had indeed been sent to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging him to ask Aecom Asia Co Ltd, the consultant for the coastal road, to conduct a feasibility study on the additional entry/ exit at Napeansea Road.

“The proposal was sent two weeks ago, but Gagrani is yet to respond to it,” the official noted.

Earlier, coastal road officials had ruled out the possibility of building an additional entry/ exit at Napeansea Road, saying no public land was available next to Priyadarshini Park. An interchange at Napeansea Road was part of the first plan for the coastal road specified in the 1991 Development Plan, said another official from the coastal road department.

“The road was then planned as a sea link. But the roads on ground have changed, and the DP has changed. So we can’t just add an interchange directly. New studies must be conducted and new permissions are required,” the official explained.

The feasibility study for an additional interchange will take around three to four months, he added.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
