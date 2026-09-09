BMC cracks down on doctors at Jogeshwari hospital over irregular attendance

MUMBAI: Around 35 doctors working at the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari have been issued show-cause notices over irregularities in recording their biometric attendance, according to officials aware of the matter.

Around 35 doctors working at the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari have been issued show-cause notices over irregularities in recording their biometric attendance. (Hindustan Times)

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The doctors have been asked to explain within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them for the irregularities. The notices warn that failure to respond within the stipulated period, or an explanation deemed unsatisfactory, could result in disciplinary action.

According to the notice, a copy of which is with HT, the hospital found instances of irregular or incomplete attendance, including doctors recording only a single punch without a corresponding entry or exit punch.

“Regular and proper recording of biometric attendance is mandatory for all municipal corporation employees and is an important aspect of maintaining discipline, punctuality and accountability in government service. Failure to record attendance properly, without obtaining prior permission or submitting a satisfactory explanation, amounts to negligence in the discharge of official duties,” the notice states.

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{{^usCountry}} It further warns that such conduct may amount to “dereliction of duty and misconduct” under the applicable Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rules and service regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further warns that such conduct may amount to “dereliction of duty and misconduct” under the applicable Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rules and service regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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The action comes amid concerns over the availability of senior doctors at civic hospitals. According to sources at HBT Trauma Care Hospital, some senior doctors come in just to punch in their attendance and leave soon afterwards to attend to their private practices. Sources also alleged that junior resident doctors often run the show in civic hospitals, including assisting with or conducting surgeries.

“Since the morning hours often clash with the OPD at their private clinics, they are in a rush. Often, they avoid seeing patients, refer them to their own private clinics or direct them to come some other day,” said a junior doctor, requesting anonymity.

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While sources said notices had been issued to around 35 doctors, the hospital’s dean, Dr Chaya Shinde, declined to confirm the number. “These are internal matters concerning the hospital, which we are looking at. These are our staffers, and we have asked for an explanation,” Dr Shinde told HT.

The BMC has also taken note of concerns over the absence of senior doctors from its hospitals, said additional municipal commissioner (city) Prajakta Verma-Lavangre. She said inquiries were being considered and that doctors had been told to remain available at their hospitals from 9 am to 4 pm.

“They are subject to conduct rules, like all of us, and are expected to do their duty diligently. A due course of inquiry and prima facie review will happen. While HBT Trauma Care has more contractual staff and subject consultants, if there is a persistent issue, then we will take action against them. A message has clearly been given that this behaviour will not be normalised,” said Verma-Lavangre.

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She added that the deans of BMC hospitals have been asked to ensure that their teams remain available at their respective hospitals.