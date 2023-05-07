BMC’s education officers, inspectors to be booked if they fail to act against illegal schools

Mumbai: The city civic body’s education officers and inspectors received a letter which warned that they will be booked if they fail to act against the illegal schools in the city as early as possible. The development came after the concerned education officers and inspectors had failed to submit a report on the closure of schools by April 30.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Mumbai, 218 schools were declared illegal, of which only 62 have been shut down. Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department said that 30 more schools have been given a letter of closure and that further processes are still going on.

In his letter, Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education (DyDE), Mumbai division, has warned the authorities that if the action report on these illegal schools is not submitted immediately, the task force will determine the primary responsibility and make them co-accused in the crime. A letter regarding the same has been written to education officers of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts as well as education inspectors of the South, West, and North Divisions in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The education department has launched a vigorous campaign to crack down on unauthorised schools in the state. Accordingly, the state education commissioner ordered the closure of these schools by April 25. “However, in Mumbai, this action is going on at a slow pace. The education department had ordered that punitive action should be taken against the schools. If the penalty imposed is not collected, FIR should be registered as necessary and these schools should be closed,” said Nitin Dalvi, an education activist.

The state education commissioner had written a letter on April 12 directing educational officers to take action against unauthorised schools. It was asked to complete this action and submit the report by April 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON