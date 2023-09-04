BMC opens its 10th swimming pool in Gilbert Hill, names it after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Mumbai: Budding athletes and fitness enthusiasts have a reason to cheer as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) opened its tenth swimming pool in Gilbert Hill, located in Andheri West on Sunday. This is the second municipal pool in the Andheri area and is named after Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Mumbai, India - Sept. 3, 2023: Inauguration of newly constructed swimming pool at Gilbert Hill, Andheri (West) by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, September 3, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The registration process for pool membership started online on September 3 (see box). The civic body is accepting only 2,750 members who will get the registration for a year. After completion of the membership process, the pool will be opened in October 2023.

The area where the members will swim holds immense significance as it gives an unhindered view of the historic Gilbert Hill which is a basalt rock hill, a remnant of the Mesozoic era, dating back to more than 65 million years. The hill was declared a national park in 1952 and a grade II heritage in 2007.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the minister of skill development, entrepreneurship and innovation department and guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the civic authorities did a commendable job building this pool and said Andheri residents will get the opportunity to swim in an international standard pool.

He also suggested that a gymnasium should be constructed here in the open space.

Lodha said Gilbert Hill, which is a geological heritage, should be developed as a tourist destination to attract tourists from all over the country.

BMC’s deputy commissioner Kishore Gandhi said the city will soon see more swimming pools. He said the construction of pools in Worli, Vikhroli and Andheri East (Kondivita) will be completed within the next month, giving more options for pool memberships to residents of these areas.

