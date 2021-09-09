BMC passes Rs69-crore proposal to beautify footpaths in Mumbai; BJP opposes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will beautify and strengthen the footpaths in Wadala, Chembur, Bandra and Goregaon at a cost of ₹69 crore, according to the proposal passed in its standing committee on Wednesday.

The project to beautify the footpaths in five locations in the city will be taken up on the line of the improved footpaths around Fort area in south Mumbai. According to the proposal, the work will be carried out at Lady Jehangir Marg from St Joseph Circle near Wadala station to Ruia College; Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Marg from Diamond Garden to Chembur railway station; Sant Gyaneshwar Mandir Road and RKP Road in Bandra (East); and MG Road at Goregaon.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the proposal. Prabhakar Shinde, BJP corporator and group leader in BMC, said, “Why do we need to spend crores of rupees on beautification of footpaths? This does not make sense at all, especially when BMC has halted several road works citing fund crunch. We have opposed this proposal in the standing committee but it was still passed.”