Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC passes Rs69-crore proposal to beautify footpaths in Mumbai; BJP opposes
mumbai news

BMC passes Rs69-crore proposal to beautify footpaths in Mumbai; BJP opposes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will beautify and strengthen the footpaths in Wadala, Chembur, Bandra and Goregaon in Mumbai.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:19 AM IST
BMC said the project to beautify the footpaths in Mumbai Rwill be taken up on the line of the improved footpaths around Fort area in south Mumbai. (Photo for representation)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will beautify and strengthen the footpaths in Wadala, Chembur, Bandra and Goregaon at a cost of 69 crore, according to the proposal passed in its standing committee on Wednesday.

The project to beautify the footpaths in five locations in the city will be taken up on the line of the improved footpaths around Fort area in south Mumbai. According to the proposal, the work will be carried out at Lady Jehangir Marg from St Joseph Circle near Wadala station to Ruia College; Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Marg from Diamond Garden to Chembur railway station; Sant Gyaneshwar Mandir Road and RKP Road in Bandra (East); and MG Road at Goregaon.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the proposal. Prabhakar Shinde, BJP corporator and group leader in BMC, said, “Why do we need to spend crores of rupees on beautification of footpaths? This does not make sense at all, especially when BMC has halted several road works citing fund crunch. We have opposed this proposal in the standing committee but it was still passed.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Byculla zoo saw 584 per cent rise in income after arrival of penguins in Mumbai

Mumbai unlikely to get heavy rain next week, says IMD

Mumbai records over 500 Covid cases first time in 7 weeks

Woman seen with Sachin Vaze at five-star hotel in Mumbai was an escort: NIA
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP