BMC plans massive overhaul of KEM precinct

MUMBAI: One of Mumbai’s busiest healthcare zones, home to four major hospitals including the civic-run King Edward Memorial Hospital, will be reimagined and restructured as part of a proposed overhaul of the entire precinct. Mumbai, India - April 17, 2020: People passby KEM Hospital, Parel in Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

The area, a heritage zone in Parel, is marked by overwhelming chaos as patients from all over India pour in for treatment at the 2,250-bed KEM Hospital, the largest civic-run hospital in the city, and three other major hospitals – the trust-run Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, and Tata Memorial Hospital, the city’s largest cancer care hospital.

Over time, an entire ecosystem has evolved around these hospitals, stretching the area’s capacity beyond its limits. Apart from the thousands of patients who converge here daily are informal facilities that cater to patients’ relatives, medical staff and support activities for the hospitals, pharmacies cheek-by-jowl, unregulated hawkers, and encroachments that cover every inch of the pavements.

Inevitably, traffic management has taken a hit, causing gridlock and chaos on the surrounding roads, such as Dr Ernest Borges road, Parmar Guruji Road, Dr Vijay Kumar Walimbe Road and Dr SS Rao Road, often hampering even emergency movement.

Recognising the urgent need to address the situation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to revamp the locality. A detailed survey has been undertaken by the local F-South ward as groundwork for the proposed decongestion plan.

The survey, which has mapped the area, captures road widths, footpath dimensions, junction layouts, utilities, among other details, providing planners with a data-driven understanding of the challenges that need to be addressed.

Vrushali Ingole, assistant commissioner, F-South ward, confirmed the plan. A civic official from the ward said, “This is at the proposal stage. It is a pilot project and we have kickstarted it by doing a station survey. We will appoint an architect as KEM is a heritage hospital and we will rearrange the clutter around it in an organised manner.”

The civic official added that the proposed revamp will include rationalising entry and exit points, introducing one-way traffic systems where feasible, and redesigning road junctions to streamline vehicular flow. There are also plans to widen and standardise footpaths, install guardrails, and create safe pedestrian crossings.

Encroachment management is expected to be a key focus area. While illegal structures will be removed, efforts are likely to be made to designate specific zones for hawkers, to balance livelihoods with public convenience. Simultaneously, stricter enforcement of no-parking regulations and identification of alternative parking spaces are part of the plan.

A priority will be creating a dedicated, obstruction-free corridor for ambulances to ensure emergency services are not delayed under any circumstances.

A dedicated zone for patients’ relatives to wait will be included in the plan.

The BMC will work in coordination with the traffic police and other agencies to implement the plan and ensure sustained enforcement on the ground.