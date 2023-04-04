Five full-grown trees may be hacked for Patwardhan Park parking project: MPA report

Mumbai: Five full-grown trees may have to be felled for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s plan to construct a parking lot below a plot adjoining Raosaheb Patwardhan Park in Bandra, according to the Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA)’s report.

The MPA stated that the need for parking is evident and an underground parking space is possible.

The report stated that as per the development plan (DP), the site is a part of a recreational ground and is adjacent to the Patwardhan Park on the rear side. The site is an open space with a 12-metre-wide access road on one side only and built-up structures nearby.

“The site characteristics are such that it has a paved surface, there are five well-grown trees on the side. Occasionally, it is used as a community gathering space for festivals and students’ activities. The site is currently closed,” the MPA report stated.

The MPA stressed that there is a parking demand within the 500-metre radius of the park for 628 four-wheelers, 138 three-wheelers, 665 two-wheelers and 35 light motor and heavy motor vehicles. At present, there are 276 four-wheelers and 182 two-wheelers parked within the 500-metre radius of the park.

The report further elaborated that the nearby park has a large space with a jogging track, kids play area and a small gathering area. Due to the presence of a college and two schools nearby, there is a large footfall of visitors to the park, approximately 1,000 people per day.

“The neighbourhood is mostly commercial with residential buildings, internally. This adds more vehicles to on-street parking. The site is in proximity to the National College and two schools and there are two shopping establishments adjacent to the plot, which have very limited parking space,” the report read.

The report concluded that based on the surrounding land use, parking demand and accessibility study, the need for parking spaces is evident and underground parking is possible.

However, the feasibility and permissions for the parking lot need to be taken from the departments concerned. It also stated that for the tree felling, it is recommended to seek review from the garden department since it has five well-grown trees along the centreline of the plot.