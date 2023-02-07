BMC plans to lease out its school classrooms to earn additional income

Mumbai: Aiming to generate more income, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to lease out its school classrooms to private coaching classes. The civic body also plans to allow banners and hoardings on school buildings, the budget estimate states.

Taking into consideration the increase in the amount of expenditure per year, the education department intends to create a new source of income in the coming financial year.

The budget document read, “From the department of education erecting advertisement, banners, hoardings on the school buildings of BMC, making available classrooms for study/library private classes on rent. Similarly, by leasing the grounds adjacent to the school, to external organisations for sports competitions and cultural events.”

The budget estimate presented by the municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday was only 6% of the total BMC budget in allocation for the education sector. The education budget for 2023-24 is proposed to be ₹3,347 crore as compared to ₹3,370 last year. These CBSE and ICSE schools received the approval of the Maharashtra government to run them on a self-financed basis in 2022.

Nitin Dalvi, an education activist, said, “BMC is trying to find out a way for income generation which is good so long as they use the earnings for betterment of education in the city. But while renting classrooms, the education department should give priority to school students instead of giving priority to private coaching classes.”

As per the budget document, BMC owns 476 school buildings and upgrading and reconstruction works of many of the schools are underway. Major repair works of a total of 22 buildings will be completed by March 2023 and 16 works will be completed in the next financial year. Reconstruction of 22 buildings will be completed by the end of March 2023 and 05 works will be completed in the next financial year, the BMC stated.

