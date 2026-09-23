Mumbai: The BMC has proposed appointing Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to conduct an independent technical audit of the ₹1,354.52-crore fourth phase of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), intending to pay the institute ₹6.09 crore, excluding GST, for the third-party quality audit. The proposal is scheduled to come before the civic body’s standing committee on Wednesday.

BMC proposes VJTI to conduct audit for ₹1,354-cr GMLR Phase 4

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The civic body has also sought permission to appoint VJTI without fresh tenders, pointing out that the institute is on the state government’s empanelled list for third-party quality audits.

The fourth phase involves improving the junction between the Eastern Express Highway and GMLR at Mulund and is being executed in two parts. Phase 4-A includes a 1,330-metre second-level cable-stayed flyover over the existing flyover between Nahur and Airoli toll naka, with five lanes in each direction on its wider section.

It also includes temporary free left-turn lanes at all four corners and upgrades to a 1.6-km road stretch.

The contract was awarded to Akshaya Infra Projects-Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (JV), and work began on March 27. The project has a 36-month contract period, excluding the monsoon.

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{{^usCountry}} Technogem Consultants Pvt Ltd is the technical consultant, while IIT-Bombay is reviewing the designs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technogem Consultants Pvt Ltd is the technical consultant, while IIT-Bombay is reviewing the designs. {{/usCountry}}

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The BMC said an independent quality audit was necessary considering the scale and importance of the infrastructure project. Under a 2018 government resolution, third-party quality assurance agencies can charge 0.5% of the contract value. VJTI has agreed to charge 0.45%, bringing its fee to ₹6.09 crore.

The proposed audit will continue through the project period or until completion, whichever is applicable.