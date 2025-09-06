Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

BMC receives 488 responses on ward plan

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 07:02 am IST

BMC received 488 objections to its draft ward plan. Hearings will be held on September 10-12. Citizens should attend or contact BMC if not notified.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 488 objections/ suggestions to its draft ward plan notified on August 22. The last date for submitting responses to the draft plan was September 4.

BMC receives 488 responses on ward plan
BMC receives 488 responses on ward plan

The state government has appointed an officer to conduct hearings on the responses over three days — September 10, 11, and 12 – at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre opposite the Mantralaya. Proceedings will be held daily from 11am to 5:30pm.

The BMC has urged all citizens who submitted responses to the draft ward plan to be present at the hearings on the assigned date and time. In case any citizen does not receive a formal notice for hearing, they should contact the assistant assessor and collector (elections) at the election headquarters in the BMC office on Mahapalika Marg.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC receives 488 responses on ward plan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On