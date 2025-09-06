Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 488 objections/ suggestions to its draft ward plan notified on August 22. The last date for submitting responses to the draft plan was September 4. BMC receives 488 responses on ward plan

The state government has appointed an officer to conduct hearings on the responses over three days — September 10, 11, and 12 – at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre opposite the Mantralaya. Proceedings will be held daily from 11am to 5:30pm.

The BMC has urged all citizens who submitted responses to the draft ward plan to be present at the hearings on the assigned date and time. In case any citizen does not receive a formal notice for hearing, they should contact the assistant assessor and collector (elections) at the election headquarters in the BMC office on Mahapalika Marg.