BMC retrieves 7,300 sq m open space in Meghwadi

MUMBAI: After efforts spanning more than a decade, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has retrieved three plots in Meghwadi, in the Parel-Sewri area, reserved as recreation grounds and another for a municipal school in the city’s Development Plan. The plots, measuring 651.35 sq m, 2,010 sq m and 1,950 sq m, and 2,700 sq m, together amount to around 7,300 sq m.

Mumbai, India. June 22, 2026 - Photo of open plot in the Meghwadi area of Parel, the BMC recently demolished an illegal encroachment on the plot. Mumbai, India. June 22, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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Civic officials say the plots had been rented to 13 tenants under the BMC’s Vacant Land Tenancy (VLT) scheme. The tenants vacated by June 9 and have been rehabilitated.

The process brings to an end an administrative, legal and rehabilitation saga that lasted more than a decade. “The (combined) plot is huge, around 7,300 sq m, with around 50,000 footfalls. We were seeking possession for 12 years,” said Vrushali Ingule, assistant municipal commissioner, F-South Ward.

“The 13 tenants were living on the land prior to 1962 and were not willing to vacate. We offered them rehabilitation in Mankhurd but they were not willing to move. So we shifted them to Byculla and Worli. We had given them the option to shift or seek monetary compensation. The debris is being removed and the area is being fenced,” said Ingule.

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{{^usCountry}} Six tenants accepted tenements near Sasmira College in Worli, while the remaining seven were allotted flats in newly developed buildings at Jamshu Irani Chawl and Aga Khan Chawl in Byculla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Six tenants accepted tenements near Sasmira College in Worli, while the remaining seven were allotted flats in newly developed buildings at Jamshu Irani Chawl and Aga Khan Chawl in Byculla. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingule says one of the four plots is reserved for a municipal school but since there is a civic school in the locality, this plot will be combined with the other three, opening up around 7,300 sq m of recreational space.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of additional municipal commissioner (city) Dr Ashwini Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner (Circle-II) Prashant Sapkale and Ingule.