MUMBAI: To address the widening gap between Mumbai’s water demand and supply, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a series of major water infrastructure projects. They include new treatment plants, pumping stations, pipelines and desalination facilities. The civic administration has also sought approval to appoint consultants for several key assignments.

BMC rolls out major water infra expansion push

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This was included in a presentation made by the administration to the civic standing committee on Wednesday. According to the proposal, Mumbai requires 4,665 million litres per day (MLD) but receives only 4,100 MLD, a shortfall of 565 MLD.

By 2041, the city’s projected demand is expected to rise to 6,424 MLD, prompting the civic administration to plan for new water sources and system upgrades.

Among the major projects is the proposed Gargai dam and water tunnel project in Palghar district, which is expected to add 440 MLD to Mumbai’s water supply, taking supply to 4,540 MLD. This project is scheduled to be implemented between 2026 and 2030.

The BMC is also pursuing a 200-MLD desalination plant on the Manori-Gorai coastal belt, expandable to 400 MLD, drawing water from the Arabian Sea. The project, to be implemented between 2025 and 2029, would increase the city’s gross water supply to 4,740 MLD.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body has also proposed a 910-MLD water treatment plant at Panjrapur in Bhiwandi, a 2,000 MLD pumping station at Bhandup, and a new 3,000-mm diameter water pipeline connecting the Gundavali water tunnel shaft in Bhiwandi to the Modak Sagar reservoir, in two phases. Additionally, a pumping station operations management system has been proposed for the Pise–Panjrapur complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body has also proposed a 910-MLD water treatment plant at Panjrapur in Bhiwandi, a 2,000 MLD pumping station at Bhandup, and a new 3,000-mm diameter water pipeline connecting the Gundavali water tunnel shaft in Bhiwandi to the Modak Sagar reservoir, in two phases. Additionally, a pumping station operations management system has been proposed for the Pise–Panjrapur complex. {{/usCountry}}

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BMC officials said the rising demand for water coupled with ageing infrastructure have made expansion projects essential. Justifying the appointment of technical consultants, the BMC says projects like these involve specialised civil, electrical, mechanical and digital engineering expertise and require planning for infrastructure designed to last 50 to 100 years.

Among the consultants sought to be appointed is Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE). Of the 32 ongoing projects under the BMC’s water supply projects department, TCE is associated with nine major assignments.

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After a debate lasting more than 90 minutes, standing committee chairperson Prabhakar Shinde said the administration must justify the appointment of consultants and disclose the expenditure incurred on them in the past before placing the proposal before the committee.