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BMC seeks 10,000 crore from Centre to finance city projects

BMC seeks over ₹10,000 crore from the central government for city projects, including flood relief and sewage treatment, amid financial challenges.

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:42 am IST
By Hepzi Anthony
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MUMBAI: The BMC has sought over 10,000 crore from the central government to finance various city projects such as sewage treatment plants, drinking water projects, and to finance flood relief measures for the city, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide revealed during an informal media interaction on Tuesday.

BMC seeks 10,000 crore from Centre to finance city projects

The flood relief measures include pumping stations at Mahul and over Mogra Nullah and about 1,500 to 2,000 crore for reinvigorating the Mithi river. “A part of the finance is being sought from the National Disaster Management Authority with a matching share expected to be allocated by the Maharashtra government,” said Bhide, adding that the funds were as good as sanctioned for three cities, namely Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

Coming out strongly in support of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model that has been sharply criticised by elected representatives, particularly the recent instance of five BMC schools being handed over to private organisations, Bhide stated that it was a policy adopted by the Government of India. “Also, PPP does not mean handing over public places to private entities. It means getting services from the private sector at municipal rates,” she added, claiming that the health sector had benefited from this model, with various private groups offering services at BMC rates.

Responding to a specific query on whether the BMC intended to introduce a toll on the coastal road, Bhide said, “A decision on this will be taken up in consultation with the state government.”

 
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