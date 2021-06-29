BMC sero survey: 51.18% kids have antibodies

In a first, a ward-wise sero-prevalence survey among children undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that more than 50% of the paediatric populace in Mumbai has antibodies against Covid-19.

Following the sudden spike in the infection rate among children in the second wave, the BMC decided to conduct a sero survey among the 1-18 years age group to gauge the prevalence of the virus among the young population. The overall seropositivity rate is 51.18%. It was conducted in association with the BYL Nair Hospital and the civic-run Kasturba Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory. As per data provided by the BMC, the seropositivity rate between the 1-4 age group is 51.04%. Children in the 5-9 age group showed 47.33% positivity rate. The highest positivity rate is between 10 and 14 years which stands at 53.43%. In the fourth category, teenagers between 15 and 18 years had a 51.39% positivity rate.

Seropositivity is the highest in the 10-14 age group. Doctors said the results of the survey can help lessen the impact of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, among children during the anticipated third wave. Serological survey examines how many people in a population have been infected with Covid-19 and recovered from it, which helps gauge prevalence of the virus in a particular area. The blood serum of a group of individuals is tested using an antibody test, also known as a serology test.

Medical practitioners said high prevalence of antibodies is a good sign and indicates that children are naturally developing antibodies as a protective shield against Covid-19. “As this age group hasn’t been included in the mass immunisation programme, antibodies have developed naturally after getting exposed to the virus. The results are indicative of development of herd immunity among children. With this, we assume they would be all protected against Covid-19 in the third wave,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of Nair hospital.

Blood samples were acquired from public and civic-run laboratories. Across 24 civic wards of Mumbai, a total of 2,176 blood samples have been analysed for the survey, of which 1,283 samples were collected from Aapli Chikitsa Network and BYL Nair Hospital. The remaining 893 samples were collected from two private laboratories.

In April, when the pandemic curve was at its peak, a total of 4,351 children between the 0-9 age group contracted Covid-19 in Mumbai. In the same month, 12,277 teenagers in the 10-19 age group were diagnosed with the infection. “It is a good sign because we haven’t witnessed a remarkable rise in hospitalisation or severe Covid-19 infections in children. It means these children are probably protected against the infection. Moreover, as adults achieve immunity through vaccination or by natural means, the infection rate in children will automatically decrease,” said Dr Tushar Maniar, head of paediatric department, Nanavati Max Super Speciality hospital.