BMC survey finds all fully vaccinated patients recovered after Covid infection

An analysis of the 158 fully vaccinated citizens by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in south Mumbai revealed that 60% or 95 citizens were infected with Covid-19, 90 days after getting their second dose. However, only five vaccinated citizens had to be hospitalised due to complications and most importantly all of them had recovered. BMC found zero causality in its analysis conducted for August month.

It was conducted by the D ward to understand the ground situation. The ward covers areas like Malabar Hill, Grant Road, Chowpatty, Altamount Road, Peddar Road and Tardeo.

According to the analysis, a total of 460 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the ‘D’ ward last month. Of them, 158 citizens had taken both doses. The data revealed that 95 citizens or 60% cases where individuals had taken their vaccine more than 90 days ago. It further added that all citizens recovered and none had to go through major complications except five who required hospitalization. However, they had also recovered.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC’s D ward said, “I conducted the analysis only to gauge the situation in my ward. Overall, the analysis has revealed that vaccination helps and also in my ward there has been a trend of self-testing. Many citizens after relaxations, are travelling and are later getting self-tested. This in a way helps early tracing, treating and also limits the spread.”

In the city, as of Saturday, a total of 10,479,458 vaccine doses have been administered and 3,068,742 or three million citizens have been fully vaccinated. The highest number of vaccinated citizens with at least one dose are in the 18 to 45 years of the age group which has 4,886,197 administered at least one dose.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of state Covid-19 task force said, “The analysis is clear that vaccination helps, hence, I would once again appeal to citizens to get vaccinated. However, we need to understand that all vaccines are currently given emergency use approval, and in the coming months we will get improvised versions of vaccines to fight Covid-19. In fact, they are already in the making as we talk.”

Dr Madhav Sathe, former microbiology professor at Nair Hospital said, “None of the vaccines is 100% effective, take any vaccine. But whether person who has taken both doses, will suffer from infection or not will depend on many factors such as the person’s professional risk, if person has Co-morbid conditions, person’s age and if person is taking any drugs that suppress immunity.”

Dr Sathe added, “However, it is clear that none got infected with severe Covid-19 and very few required hospitalisations and there was zero mortality. This was possible only due to vaccination. Also, another major factor is following Covid-19 protocols post-vaccination.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday the city reported 357 cases followed by seven deaths. This took the case tally to 735,055 and toll to 16,022. The city’s recovery rate is 96% with 711,341 recoveries and the mortality rate is 2.17%. There are 5,244 active cases in the city.