Mumbai: A 56-year-old BMC sanitation worker was killed after she was run over by a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus while crossing the road at a traffic signal in Mulund West on Friday afternoon. Police said the bus started moving as the signal turned green and the driver allegedly failed to notice the woman before she came under its front wheel.

Mumbai, India - August -07, 2026: A 56-year-old Women was killed on the spot after being hit by a BEST bus near R mall junction Mulund check naka ,in Mumbai ,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, August -07, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times ) (Praful Gangurde)

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The accident occurred around 2.35pm at Maharana Pratap Chowk, near the Mulund Check Naka junction.

The deceased, Jayshree Bhanaji Parmar, was employed as a sweeper with the BMC and lived in Mulund. She suffered severe head injuries after coming under the front right wheel of the bus and was rushed to Agarwal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

According to the Mulund police, the BEST bus, driven by Ravi Bholinj, 56, was travelling from Nerul Bus Station to Mulund Check Naka when the accident occurred.

“While the woman was crossing the road, the traffic signal turned green and the bus began moving. The driver did not notice her and she came into contact with the right side of the bus before falling under its front right wheel,” said senior police inspector Santosh Ghatekar.

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{{^usCountry}} The bus conductor, Shailesh Wagh, alerted the police control room and later drove the vehicle to Mulund police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bus conductor, Shailesh Wagh, alerted the police control room and later drove the vehicle to Mulund police station. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said a case is being registered against the driver under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A notice will be issued to him under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, police said.

Officials said the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and BEST have also been asked to inspect the bus as part of the investigation.