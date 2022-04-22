BMC ties up with Google Maps to provide live updates on road closures, congestion

Mumbai: Mumbaiites will now get live updates about congestion on roads and alternate travel routes via Google maps. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a tie-up with Google and its partner Lepton to provide real-time updates on road closures in the city.

Under the plan, various departments of the BMC like sewage, hydraulics, roads and stormwater drains will provide updates to Google and Lepton, who will then update them on the map on a real-time basis.

Maps will automatically suggest diversions on roads which are closed due to construction work or other reasons. This will help commuters plan their journeys and avoid roads closed due to construction or civic repair and maintenance work, accidents, demonstrations and festivities, among other issues.

The latest updates will reflect on the map within 15-20 minutes and algorithms will guide commuters.

Closed roads will appear with a red-dotted line and a closed sign on the user’s maps. Such closed roads will not appear as options for the route. Roads closed one way and both ways will be marked accordingly.

Google Maps and Lepton are doing the work on a pro bono basis through their technology platforms.

After receiving information from the civic department, the Lepton team will verify and incorporate the updates on Google maps. Actions will be carried out by the Lepton team between 7:30 am and 10 pm every day.

Long term updates will be carried out at the backend by the Google operations team directly, in coordination with the Lepton team, during working hours.