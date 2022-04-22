Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC ties up with Google Maps to provide live updates on road closures, congestion
mumbai news

BMC ties up with Google Maps to provide live updates on road closures, congestion

Under the plan, various departments of the BMC like sewage, hydraulics, roads and stormwater drains will provide updates to Google and Lepton
Closed roads will appear with a red-dotted line and a closed sign on the user’s maps (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 10:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Mumbaiites will now get live updates about congestion on roads and alternate travel routes via Google maps. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a tie-up with Google and its partner Lepton to provide real-time updates on road closures in the city.

Under the plan, various departments of the BMC like sewage, hydraulics, roads and stormwater drains will provide updates to Google and Lepton, who will then update them on the map on a real-time basis.

Maps will automatically suggest diversions on roads which are closed due to construction work or other reasons. This will help commuters plan their journeys and avoid roads closed due to construction or civic repair and maintenance work, accidents, demonstrations and festivities, among other issues.

The latest updates will reflect on the map within 15-20 minutes and algorithms will guide commuters.

Closed roads will appear with a red-dotted line and a closed sign on the user’s maps. Such closed roads will not appear as options for the route. Roads closed one way and both ways will be marked accordingly.

RELATED STORIES

Google Maps and Lepton are doing the work on a pro bono basis through their technology platforms.

After receiving information from the civic department, the Lepton team will verify and incorporate the updates on Google maps. Actions will be carried out by the Lepton team between 7:30 am and 10 pm every day.

Long term updates will be carried out at the backend by the Google operations team directly, in coordination with the Lepton team, during working hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP