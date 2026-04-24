MUMBAI: The Health Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to deliberate on a proposal to rename the KEM (King Edward Memorial) Hospital in Parel at its meeting on Friday, setting the stage for a political face-off.

KEM (King Edward Memorial) Hospital in Parel, Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)

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The proposal, put forward by Mumbai suburban district’s joint guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, seeks to rename the city’s largest civic-run hospital as “Kaushalyashreshta Eklavya Memorial Hospital”. With a capacity of 2,250 beds and an average daily OPD footfall of around 6,000 patients, KEM Hospital is among Mumbai’s busiest public healthcare institutions.

Lodha had written to health committee chairperson Harish Bandirge on March 25, urging that colonial-era names of public institutions be replaced with those reflecting Indian culture and values. Acting on the request, Bandirge placed the proposal on the committee’s agenda. “The letter was included as it came from a senior minister and the city’s joint guardian minister,” he said.

In his letter, Lodha argued that names linked to colonial history serve as reminders of subjugation and should be replaced with those of inspirational figures rooted in Indian heritage.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT), the opposition, which views the move as political overreach. Member of the party, Aboli Khade, who is part of the health committee and also the corporator from Parel, questioned the timing and intent of the proposal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT), the opposition, which views the move as political overreach. Member of the party, Aboli Khade, who is part of the health committee and also the corporator from Parel, questioned the timing and intent of the proposal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Why is Lodha interfering in our wards? Has he given Indian names to buildings developed by him? The hospital has functioned under this name for decades—why change it now? We will oppose it in the meeting,” Khade said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why is Lodha interfering in our wards? Has he given Indian names to buildings developed by him? The hospital has functioned under this name for decades—why change it now? We will oppose it in the meeting,” Khade said. {{/usCountry}}

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