BMC to implement tactical urbanism plan across Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to implement its initiative named “tactical urbanism” across the city after a successful pilot outside a private school in Byculla. The plan entails making campuses student safe with pedestrian-friendly roads and footpaths surrounding the schools.

Tactical urbanism initiative includes undertaking measures like working on designs by urban planners, encouraging students and pedestrians to walk to school, arranging parking space inside and off-campus.

In the BMC budget for 2022-23, ₹50 crore was allocated to tactical urbanism initiative so that authorities can undertake various interventions to improve public space through actions that result in reduced traffic.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in his budget speech said, “The objective is to give a safe environment for children and teachers to access the school in a clutter-free footpath with restricted vehicular movement in these zones. In this current financial year, the project will be scaled up and efforts will be made to make a perimeter of 500 metres safe for students and the school community to walk and access the school in a safe way. A provision of ₹50 crore has been kept for the year for this purpose.”

According to BMC officials, a pilot project was adopted outside a private school in Byculla last year and based on its success, the civic body has decided to implement it in other parts of the city.

Vivek Pai, urban mobility expert said that tactical urbanism is important as it puts citizens first. “Mumbai is one of the pioneers in taking up this urban planning tool. I think this is a necessary and much needed tool to make it easier for citizens to interact fruitfully with their public environment. The overall impetus this tool has received globally makes it relevant in today’s times,” he said.

The tactical urbanism idea is the brainchild of state guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray and the BMC had recently announced its plans to set up a dedicated page on the BMC website where urban planners and architects can give their ideas.

Under the banner of tactical urbanism plan, the BMC has also invited bids to conduct 3D road profiling of roads in the city and conduct surveys of all roads to make them pedestrian-friendly. Under the plan, an area will be selected on a pilot basis and designs will be created. The project will be funded by the district planning committee of Mumbai to make those roads, footpaths pedestrian-friendly.