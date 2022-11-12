BMC to introduce night hawking zones in South Mumbai

Mumbai: Beautifying the congested B ward which comprises areas like Dongri, Umerkhadi and Mohammed Ali Road is nothing short of a challenge for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC), and there are plans afoot to first clear hawker encroachments and rehabilitate vagrants under the bridges to impart an aesthetic look to the ward.

Dedicated hawking zones with night markets, a concept borrowed from Goa, will be implemented first on Mohammed Ali Road, followed by the whole of South Mumbai. The concept was introduced at the behest of guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar after he visited the ward this week.

“South Mumbai becomes dull after 7 pm,” said Sangeeta Hasnale, deputy municipal commissioner. “We are exploring the possibility of utilising spaces that empty out in the late evening and can be used for night markets. The sites are yet to be identified, but the concept will be implemented in all of South Mumbai eventually from A ward in Fort to E ward in Byculla.”

Hasnale believes that if South Mumbai has markets functioning from 7 pm to 5 am, there will be no overcrowding of shoppers in the morning. “The mornings see an imbalance because of the floating population, which leads to traffic jams that inconvenience local residents,” she said. “The night markets will put an end to this. We are looking at this project from all stakeholders’ points of view including residents, hawkers and shoppers.”

Among the plans for the hawking zone is a white uniform for hawkers and toilets for the public—pink-coloured toilets for women and urinals for men. The space below Mohammed Ali road bridge will be widened and the many vagrants living under the bridge will be shifted to rehabilitation centres. “The place looks shabby now but will be cleared to pave the way for a garden under the bridge,” said Herlekar.

The deputy municipal commissioner added that pathways in the hawking zones would be beautified and lit up. “We will have food stalls and plazas selling cooked food at night. The intention is to make this congested ward come alive at night,” she said.

Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner, B Ward, said that first all the scattered licensed hawkers would be shifted to a footpath in a proper row, and the footpath would be converted into a dedicated hawking zone so that hawkers did not spill out into the road.

The roads selected for beautification in B Ward are SVP Road, P D’Mello Road and Mohammed Ali Road. “P D’Mello road is an entry point to South Mumbai and it will be illuminated. If commuters comes from Ghatkopar or Thane to this road, there will be environment-friendly toilets for them, bus stops, lit-up footpaths and entry gates,” said Herlekar. An urban consultant has been appointed for Dongri, and three tenders worth ₹16 crore have been floated for electrification, gardens, central median and footpath beautification works.

The deadline for dedicated hawking zones and night markets is six months from now. “We will first conduct a survey on the design that fits the area and on suitable approach roads and footpaths,” said Hasnale.

