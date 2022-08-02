BMC to restore freshwater lakes in Kurla, Kandivali under pilot project

Mumbai: By early 2024, two freshwater bodies in the city, namely Shital Talav in Kurla, L Ward and Shri Dingeshwar Talav in Kandivali west’s Charkop area, under R South Ward, will have received an ecological and aesthetic makeover as part of a pilot project by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). If successful, officials said this same model will be applied to as many of Mumbai’s 70 odd freshwater lakes (within BMC limits) as possible.

Work on bioremediation of these water bodies (which involves using naturally occurring microorganisms to break down environmental pollutants) is expected to begin in October, after the monsoon, and will conclude between January and February 2024.

Tenders for the same were floated last month, and the bids are expected to be awarded soon, according to BMC officials involved with the project. The two water bodies occupy a total area of over 23,000 square metres and are both surrounded by informal housing settlements on nearly all sides.

At present, the lakes are plagued by ingress of waste and sewage, officials in the BMC’s sewerage project department explained. “There are also temples around the talavs which attract devotees who offer nirmalaya, like flowers and coconuts and prasad. When this is released into the water it adds to the organic matter. During festivals, idols are also immersed here. This has increased the biological and chemical oxygen demand and made the water quality quite poor, unable to support any kind of aquatic life or vegetation,” said an official privy to the development.

In addition to eco-restoration, the project also involves other civil works. At Dingeshwar talav, the BMC has also proposed to create a jogging track around the lake’s periphery in addition to an open-air gymnasium, while at Shital talav the southern bank of the lake will be turned into a green promenade.

The scope of work also includes the installation of CCTV cameras, public address systems, horticultural activities and the development of infrastructure for public safety, such as fencing and the provision of lifeboats.

Poor biological and chemical characteristics are typical of most freshwater bodies in the city, which the BMC official estimates to be around 70 in number.

“If you see the state of water bodies like Banganga in south Mumbai or Ganesh talav in Chembur, they are also quite poor. Though we want to create public amenities around Dingeshwar and Shital talavs, our main focus will be to bioremediate the water and divert sewage. This model can then be applied to other lakes in the city. A big portion of the ₹13 crore budget will be kept for desilting, installing sewage interceptors, and creating additional sewer lines around both lakes,” the official said, adding that a team from IIT-B will be roped in to test water quality throughout the project duration, which is expected to be 12 months.

“The bids will be awarded soon and work will start after the monsoon in October,” the BMC official said.