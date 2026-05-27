MUMBAI: In a major push towards greater accountability over key infrastructure in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to take over 24 flyovers and stretches of road from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

BMC to take over 24 flyovers from MSRDC

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Once the handover is complete, MSRDC will transfer 24 flyovers, four foot overbridges, one road overbridge, one vehicular underpass, four pedestrian underpasses and four junctions to the civic body. The flyovers proposed for transfer together span around 20.25 km.

The decision to transfer the flyovers and other infrastructure was taken by the state government in November last year. Accordingly, details of the handover were discussed at a review meeting held on April 23, where the BMC’s chief engineer (bridges) apprised senior civic officials of the roadmap.

BMC officials said MSRDC will transfer responsibility for repairs and maintenance to the civic body, with expenditure to be borne by the BMC, while advertisement rights, toll collection and other revenue streams would continue to remain with MSRDC.

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{{^usCountry}} BMC officials said MSRDC already has a maintenance contractor in place until 2029, whose responsibilities include pothole repairs, painting and lane marking on bridges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BMC officials said MSRDC already has a maintenance contractor in place until 2029, whose responsibilities include pothole repairs, painting and lane marking on bridges. {{/usCountry}}

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MSRDC is yet to submit critical documents, including design drawings, contract papers, bank guarantees and structural audit reports. At the April 23 meeting, MSRDC’s chief engineer said structural audits had recently been carried out by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) and the reports, along with pending drawings and design documents, would be submitted to the civic body.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said, “The state government wants BMC to take over the flyovers for the sake of convenience for citizens. During last monsoon, potholes on flyovers led to negative publicity. Since MSRDC delays in filling potholes and repairs, we don’t touch them because they belong to MSRDC.”

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He pointed to the earlier transfer of portions of the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway from MMRDA to the BMC in November 2022, saying the same philosophy was now being applied to MSRDC infrastructure. “Now we are focussing on MSRDC but the philosophy is the same, to have one-point authority to maintain all flyovers,” he said.

Bangar added, “MSRDC needs to revert on how much advertisement and maintenance costs they will pay us by deciding on a formula.”

Civic officials have also sought details on the condition of the MSRDC bridge at Sion Circle, while the deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure) has told to examine resurfacing options through existing road contracts.

Under conditions fixed by municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, advertisement rights will pass to BMC on expiry of agreements between MSRDC and advertising agencies. MSRDC will not be permitted to renew those contracts.