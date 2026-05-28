MUMBAI: The BMC standing committee on Wednesday rejected a proposal to procure 22 Scorpio-N SUVs for assistant municipal commissioners and directed the civic administration to submit a fresh proposal for electric vehicles (EVs) instead, citing the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

BMC told to opt for EVs, not SUVs, for civic officials

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The civic body had proposed hiring 22 Scorpio-N Z6 vehicles on a five-year wet lease at a cost of ₹6.16 crore. Under the arrangement, the BMC would provide drivers and bear fuel expenses, while the contractor would handle repairs and maintenance.

The proposal was sent back after BJP corporator Rajashree Shirwadkar objected to the move, stating that the BMC should align its policies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for cleaner and sustainable mobility.

Leader of the House Ganesh Kankhar said the civic body should simultaneously expand EV infrastructure by setting up charging stations not only at BEST depots but across all BMC-owned properties in the city.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi also urged the administration to install EV charging facilities at public parking lots run by the BMC to encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Standing committee chairperson Prabhakar Shinde subsequently directed the administration to return with a revised proposal for EVs for civic officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Standing committee chairperson Prabhakar Shinde subsequently directed the administration to return with a revised proposal for EVs for civic officials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In January this year, the BMC had procured 54 Scorpio-N Z6 SUVs and nine Honda City sedans on wet lease under a similar arrangement. However, officials later said the fleet had fallen short as it did not account for vehicles required by chairpersons of various civic committees, prompting the fresh proposal for additional vehicles.