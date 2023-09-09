BMC’s new draft policy on open spaces does away with ‘caretakers’

Mumbai: The worst fears of open space activists have probably been laid to rest, as the BMC’s new draft policy on gardens, playgrounds (PGs) and recreation grounds (RGs) has scrapped the earlier controversial caretaker policy where open spaces were given to private parties to look after for several decades. The civic body will now allow adoption of open spaces for a period of only eleven months, three years or five years, that too with many riders. However, a worrying clause that is not completely clear pertains to private parties “acquiring” a municipal plot by paying 50 percent of the land value to the BMC.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the garden department’s verified list reported by HT on June 2, of the 51 spaces controlled by private parties, 11 are under the caretaker policy, 20 parks, gardens and playgrounds under the long-term adoption policy and 20 more are with trusts for maintenance. These earlier policies stand null and void unless the adopters reapply as per the new draft policy or pay a compensation of 50 percent of the land value.

The draft policy also states that as far as possible, RGs and PGs should be constructed by the BMC from its own funds by appointing contractors or be developed by inviting tenders in a public-private partnership(PPP) policy.

Only in exceptional circumstances, if it is not possible for the BMC to develop or conserve an RG/PG for economic, technical, or specific reasons can it be given for adoption with due reasoning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Top priority will be given to local school associations and local ALMs in adopting RGs and PGs.

As regards entry to the PGs and RGs, the draft policy says this will be for three hours in the morning and three hours in the evenings and all day long during holidays. Minimum facilities will be provided free of cost but for the use of sports and recreational facilities, citizens will be charged a reasonable rate by the BMC.

The BMC had earlier given 11 plots out of 216 to private parties on a caretaker basis. The remaining were given on long-term adoption. The adopters will have the option of re-entering into the agreement under the new policy or have two options to acquire the plot by paying a compensation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BMC has called for suggestions and objections from the public on the draft policy within 30 days ie by October 10, 2023, at its Byculla zoo office.