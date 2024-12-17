BMC’s planned Khar Danda Koli food plaza caught in crossfire

MUMBAI: The BMC’s plans to start a Koli food plaza on the Carter Road promenade has got caught up in a crossfire. While Koli women from Khar Danda have expressed happiness at being given the opportunity to sell fish prepared in traditional Koli styles, chess players frequenting and maintaining the public chess table sets on the promenade—to which the food stalls will be in close proximity—are dismayed by the idea. Mumbai, India. Dec 16, 2024: The space between Sachin Tendulkar's bat statue and chess tables at Carter Road in Bandra. Mumbai, India. Dec 16, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Monday, the last day to submit objections and suggestions to the plaza, saw both—a letter from more Koli women wanting a stall and objections from 86 chess lovers.

“There will be around five temporary stalls for Koli women from self-help groups (SHGs) every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 6 pm to 10 pm,” explained a BMC official from H West ward, which is hoping to start the initiative this very year. “The stalls will be placed behind the Sherly Village bus station on the promenade, and there will be minimal chairs and tables as well as dustbins to ensure there is no littering. We want to start this to give Koli women an employment opportunity and the public a chance to enjoy Koli food.”

The official added that five Koli SHGs, with ten women each, were already in, while another group had asked for a stall. “They were asked to form an SHG,” he said. “If more applications roll in, the stalls will be given on a rotation basis.” The official added that the Koli food plazas at Mahim and Worli had run into some problems, which is why objections from the public were asked for from December 9 to 16. “Once they are all in, we will decide on the next course of action,” he said.

“The BMC told us about the idea around six months ago, and we jumped at it,” said Kunda Kane, president of the Mahadev Goa Mahila Bachat Gat. “Of the 123 Koli women fish sellers at the Khar Danda market, many formed SHGs and started preparations. We sell fish anyway, so this works well as an additional source of income. The ten of us in my SHG will manage the stall together, making traditional dishes out of pomfret, surmai, prawns and more.”

Simultaneously, however, the Bandra-based Citizens Movement for Environment and Civic Action has submitted a letter to the BMC, raising its issues with the plaza, which is proposed to be accommodated in the space between the steel bat sculpture put up in honour of Sachin Tendulkar and the chess tables on the promenade.

“People already use the chess tables to eat and cut cakes, leaving the leftovers and litter after they’re done. If the Koli stalls come here, that will only increase and people will fight us for the tables,” explained Sanjay Nirmal, one of the 86 chess players who lodged their protest. “It is us members of the chess club who have paid to maintain and clean the tables for the past four years because the BMC and MLA Ashish Shelar refused to help us.”

Nirmal, who comes from Santacruz to play chess every day from 7 pm to 10 pm, was also concerned about the additional crowds disturbing the chess players, littering the rocks and sea, and eating into the promenade’s walking space. “Chess has been played here for the last 15 years, with kids from here going on to achieve international rankings. We also organise tournaments. All of this stands to be disturbed,” he said, awaiting the BMC’s next step.