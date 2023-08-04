Two cousins’ bodies wash ashore at Versova beach

Mumbai: Bodies of two men in their mid-thirties were washed ashore at Versova beach on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the victims – residents of Haryana – were identified through Aadhar cards found in their pockets. However, the police refused to reveal their identities and said the bodies were floating in the sea, around 100 metres from each other.

“At 7.30am, a lifeguard was monitoring the coast as the beach is usually flocked with morning walkers and joggers at that hour. As the lifeguard approached the sea, he saw the bodies floating,” a senior officer said.

The lifeguard noticed that one of them was wearing a t-shirt shirt and jeans, and the other victim’s clothes were torn, leaving just a part of the vest and shorts, the officer said, adding, “The lifeguard pulled the bodies ashore and reported the incident to the police control room.”

Upon searching the bodies, the police found the Aadhar cards of the men in their pants pockets. “Prima facie, it seemed like a case of drowning as there were no physical injuries on the bodies. Apart from the Aadhar Cards, we have found a key chain from the pocket of one of the men, which had a contact number,” Ganesh Pawar, senior police inspector of Versova police station, said.

Although there were no injury marks on the bodies, they have been sent for post-mortem to the Cooper Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of their deaths.

Pawar added that the police dialled up the contact number, which turned out to be a family member of one of the victims. “Their family members told us that the men had earlier worked in hotels in Nagpur and Chennai, before coming to Mumbai. We are still to find out when did the men come to Mumbai and whether this is a case of a suicide pact between them,” said Pawar.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and the police are probing whether there is any foul play involved. The police are now scanning the mobile call data records of the men to find out more about them and the last persons they had spoken to. “We are also finding out where they stayed in Mumbai,” said Pawar.

