Body of Army jawan who died in Leh avalanche handed over to family in Badlapur

The body of Sunil Shinde, a 35-year-old Army jawan who died during a massive avalanche at Leh Ladakh earlier in January, was handed over to his family at Badlapur for last rites on Wednesday
By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 01:34 AM IST
The body of Sunil Shinde, a 35-year-old Army jawan who died during a massive avalanche at Leh Ladakh earlier in January, was handed over to his family at Badlapur for last rites on Wednesday.

Shinde went missing three months ago and his body was found three days ago when the snow started melting. His body was handed over to his family late on Tuesday and then cremated at Manjarli cemetery in Badlapur at 3pm on Wednesday,

Shinde, a resident of Aptewadi in Badlapur (West), was part of the Indian Army troop that was carrying out rescue operations after an avalanche hit Leh Ladakh in January. Some jawans including Shinde went missing during the rescue operation. He was working as a vehicle mechanic in the engineering department of the Indian Army and was posted in Leh area.

Before joining the Army, Shinde was working with Maharashtra Transport Corporation. He is survived by his wife, mother, father, a son and a daughter.

His friends and relatives recalled him as a loving person, a poet, and one who loved nature. One of his relative who did not wish to be named said, “The last time he visited us was three months before the incident. He was always passionate about joining the Army as he wanted to serve the nation.”

