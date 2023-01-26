Body of unidentified woman found in Goregaon building

Mumbai: A body of an unidentified woman was found in the premises of a residential building in Bangur Nagar area in Goregaon West on Wednesday morning.

According to the Bangur Nagar police, around 7am on Wednesday, they received a call from the residents of the Gulraj Tower in Lakshmi Nagar in Goregaon West informing them about the body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said that the head of the deceased was badly smashed due to which the police have been unable to identify the woman yet.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem at the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and are also trying to identify the woman,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station. The officer said that on recording the statements of the residents, they said that in the wee hours of Wednesday, they heard a loud thud and it seemed like something or someone had fallen or thrown from the upper floors of the building.

“None of the residents that we enquired with could confirm that the woman stayed in Gulraj Tower or whether they had seen her before,” said the officer. The police are also yet to ascertain if the woman had accidentally fallen from the building or had jumped to end her life or was pushed from the upper floors of the building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At present, we have registered a case of accidental death and are trying to find out whether she was killed and how she ended up in the building as the entire premises does not have any CCTV,” added the officer.