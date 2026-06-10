Thane: A case has been registered against an alleged bogus doctor from Diva after a 12-year-old boy died days after being administered medicines through a saline drip at home. The accused is absconding.

‘Bogus’ doctor booked after boy’s death

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The deceased, Devendra Ashish Singh, was being treated for fever and had initially received treatment at a government hospital in Dombivli. According to the complaint filed by the TMC, the family later called the alleged bogus doctor, Shishir Roy, to their home on May 26 after the boy’s condition failed to improve.

Roy allegedly told the family that the medicines prescribed earlier were suitable only for younger children and proceeded to administer medicines intravenously through a saline drip. During the second infusion, the boy reportedly suffered seizures.

He was shifted to a private hospital and died on June 1 in KEM hospital.

Following the incident, TMC health officials launched an inquiry and found that Roy allegedly operated without recognised medical qualifications or a registered clinic. During a raid conducted with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), officials seized medicines, injections and other medical supplies from a location where he was reportedly treating patients.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr. Prasad Patil, head of the TMC Health Department, told HT, “The alleged doctor involved in the death of the boy is absconding. He did not possess any medical degree, had no proper clinic, and did not even have a rent agreement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr. Prasad Patil, head of the TMC Health Department, told HT, “The alleged doctor involved in the death of the boy is absconding. He did not possess any medical degree, had no proper clinic, and did not even have a rent agreement.” {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered under provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, TMC said it has been conducting a city-wide drive against bogus doctors for the past two months. Of 1,481 practitioners verified so far, 24 have been identified as suspected bogus doctors and six have been placed under priority investigation. FIRs have been registered against three practitioners till date.

Officials said more than 40% of the suspected cases detected during the drive were from Diva, Mumbra and Shilm, areas having significant slum populations.