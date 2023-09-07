Veteran Bollywood actress deposes before court in rape and cheating case

MUMBAI: A well-known Bollywood actress from the 70s deposed before a sessions court on Wednesday against businessman Sarfraz Jaffar Ahsan alias Amar Khanna who was accused of raping her. During the trial, prima facie it came to the fore that Khanna prepared a fake Nikahnama (marriage contract) in order to marry the actress, who later learnt their marriage was invalid.

The actress’s lawyer Niranjan Mundargi said this case was registered in 2018 and on Wednesday, it was the first day of the trial, in which the actress being the first witness, was called to depose during an in-camera hearing.

The actress narrated her ordeal to the court during her testimony and alleged that the accused cheated her by borrowing ₹15.40 crore for investments using forged documents between 2010 and 2015.

Mundargi said that Khanna too moved a plea seeking to place on record several documents before the court. However, Khanna’s discharge plea was rejected wherein he had claimed that he was falsely implicated in this case. He claimed that the marriage between the two was legal and they travelled jointly for Haj to Saudi Arabia.

The court, while rejecting Khanna’s plea for discharge observed, “It is seen that there is a monetary transaction between the victim and the applicant/accused. It is further seen that the accused and the victim were residing together. The material available on record prima facie goes to show that the applicant/accused made sham and bogus documents to be her husband. Prima facie it is also seen that the applicant pushed the victim on the bed. He also got annoyed as the victim refused him to come to her house and committed forcible sexual intercourse against her wish.”