Bombay HC directs CBI to conduct preliminary probe against Anil Deshmukh

The high court observed that the probe against Anil Deshmukh on corruption allegations by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, can't be independent if it is given to the police as he is the Maharashtra home minister.
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Anil Deshmukh (HT PHOTO)

Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary investigation within 15 days against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh over allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Pronouncing its order on Monday, the court noted that directions are required to order an unbiased probe to unearth the truth.

"There can be no independent probe if it is given to the police where Deshmukh is the home minister. The interest of justice will be done if the director of CBI is allowed to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Such an inquiry be conducted in accordance with law and be concluded within 15 days. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, it will be at the discretion of director CBI to decide on the further course of action," it said.

Last week, the high court reserved its order on various pleas filed in this regard, including one by Singh himself.

The court's order was on a plea filed by Dr. Jaishri Patil. It also disposed of petitions filed by the former police commissioner, along with those by lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Mohan Bhide, respectively

