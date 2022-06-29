Bonhomie, tension and missing home-cooked food: Day in the life of a rebel MLA

A week is a long time in politics. For Maharashtra’s rebel MLAs it’s been a time that is simultaneously rushed and relaxing. While the political rollercoaster continues, in the main steered by their leader Eknath Shinde, the days away from family, their constituents and Mumbai’s frenetic pace, also stretch pointlessly.

Several MLAs holed up in a Guwahati hotel described their time in this political limbo as they await a denouement: Breakfast followed by a walk within the hotel perimeter and lots of small talk with fellow MLAs. Some of them, homesick and missing home food, lamented the quality of food at the buffet and have requested the chef to allow them to try their hand at cooking simple Maharashtrian food instead. A few of them have also reported sick. But on the whole, the mood was upbeat, said some of the MLAs. “There is lots of time to rest and to banter. Local SIM cards have been given to everyone to contact their families back home and two MLAs room together so that no one gets lonely.”

The Supreme Court’s order stalling disqualification proceedings until July 11 was a big relief to the 16 MLAs who had all gathered to follow the proceedings on television. “It was the first big decision since our revolt started and would affect the future course of action so we wanted to watch it together,” said one of the MLAs not wanting to be quoted.

But food, or rather the lack of comfort food is their biggest bugbear in Guwahati. A legislator from north Maharashtra who has digestive troubles said instead of the rich fare at the 5-star hotel, he longed for simple food. “Before I came here I had undergone an endoscopy and am on medication. I am restricted to a simple diet,” he cribbed while another legislator complained that 3 days of rich hotel food had given him a stomach upset.

Attempts are now being made to provide the legislators Maharashtrian food. Minister of state Bacchu Kadu, who heads his own outfit called ‘Prahar Janashakti’ and has two MLAs, including himself, has been putting his culinary skills to test making ‘Vidarbha style’ ‘Methi Palak’ and ‘Pithla,’ a traditional Maharashtrian staple made of gram flour.

On Tuesday there were reports of vociferous differences cropping up in the rebel camp with one legislator allegedly slapping another MLA from western Maharashtra. However, the Shinde camp moved fast to deny these reports. Close aides of senior rebel leaders said that the legislators have been asked not to talk to pesky media and to keep their phones switched off. “We are here on our own but there is a fear of how the things will pan out. Besides, we are also worried about facing voters when all this ends. As the days go by people are likely to grow anxious,” said a legislator.

Shinde and other senior rebels aware of the undercurrent of tension released a video on Tuesday where they got MLA to recreate his now-viral dialogue: “Kaay zhaadi, kaay dongar, kaay haatil, okay madhye aahe.” (Superb greenery, beautiful hills and a well-equipped hotel, I am very comfortable) amid great hilarity.

As an exercise to pacify the party workers in their respective constituencies, some legislators, including Shambhuraj Desai, Uday Samant, Shahaji Patil among others released video clips stating their reasons to join the Shinde camp and reiterating that they were still with the Shiv Sena. The move also came as the Sena leadership started naming and shaming the rebel MLAs and challenging them to resign as legislators.