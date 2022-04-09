Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Booster dose to be available at private centres in Mumbai from Sunday: BMC
mumbai news

Booster dose to be available at private centres in Mumbai from Sunday: BMC

Mumbai: The Covid-19 booster dose will be available for all adults in the age group of 18 to 60 years starting Sunday, April 10, at private vaccination centres across Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Saturday
BMC also urged all citizens to get children in the age group of 12 to 17 years vaccinated on priority, against the backdrop of a possible fourth wave. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 10:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The Covid-19 booster dose will be available for all adults in the age group of 18 to 60 years starting Sunday, April 10, at private vaccination centres across Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Saturday. This comes after the Centre on Friday allowed precaution or booster doses for everyone above 18.

BMC also urged all citizens to get children in the age group of 12 to 17 years vaccinated on priority, against the backdrop of a possible fourth wave. Vaccination for this age group is available free of charge at municipal vaccination centres and for a fee at private vaccination centres.

Citizens in the age group of 18 to 59, born between 1963 and 2004, can take booster dose if they have completed 9 months since the date of their second dose. An appointment at private vaccination centres can be booked via registration on the CoWin portal, or via the walk-in method, BMC said.

Citizens need to carry certificates of the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP