MUMBAI: A metropolitan magistrate court in the city on Tuesday remanded Borivali baker Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi to police custody till May 2.

Actor Chrisann Pereira drugs case: Arrested duo remanded to police custody till May 2

The two were arrested for allegedly framing Sadak-2 and Batla House actor Chrisann Pereira, and four others into becoming drug mules.

The police said Paul is the mastermind who had allegedly planted and procured marijuana and opium in parcels given to the five people, including the actor, to settle personal scores.

“We will interrogate Paul to know from whom he procured the drugs and ascertain if he is into drug peddling. Paul was the business partner of Premila - Chrisann’s mother. We will also probe if there were any business-related issues between them,” said a crime branch official.

As part of Paul’s nefarious plan, the actor was sent to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an audition. Just before boarding the flight, she was given a trophy stuffed with ganja (marijuana). She was told that the trophy was part of the audition prop. Police said another victim, Clynton Rodricks is a DJ and was also sent by Paul to Sharjah with a cake carrying opium and was arrested at the airport.

Pereira and Rodricks both are in the central jail in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Of Paul’s three other victims, Ken Rodricks himself and the family members of others had approached the police, but no action was taken regarding their complaints. The crime branch has recorded statements of the victims as witnesses in the case, the official added.

The officer said Paul wanted to take revenge on the actor’s mother - Premila Pereira therefore he along with Ravi hatched a plan to frame her daughter and sent her to UAE carrying a trophy stuffed with drugs - purportedly for the audition of an international web series.

Paul, 35, stays in Mira Road and runs bakeries in Malad and Borivali whereas Rajesh Bobhate alias Ravi, 32, lives in Kankavli in Sindhudurg district. Paul’s sister lives in the same building where Premila lives in IC Colony in Borivali.

According to the police, during lockdown Premila’s pet dog had barked at and tried to bite Paul, because of this he got angry and picked up a chair to beat the dog, which Premila did not like and insulted him in front of other people.

Paul then decided to take revenge. As per the plan, Paul used Ravi who lured Chrisann to come for “an interview for an international web series” at a five-star hotel in Santacruz on March 25, said the police officer.

He added that the actor went for the interview where she was informed that she would have to visit Dubai for one day on April 1 for an audition and the expenses will be taken care of by Ravi. As per the FIR, Ravi met the actor in Andheri on April 1 and handed over a trophy to her claiming that it was part of the audition script. She, accordingly, travelled to Sharjah carrying the trophy.

Upon reaching there, she learnt that there was no audition and she then picked up the trophy and handed it over to the airport police at Sharjah where she was detained and later arrested for drug smuggling, said the crime branch official.

Pareira’s family approached the Mumbai crime branch and based on their complaint an FIR was registered on April 24 at Vakola police station.