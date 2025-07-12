MUMBAI: The 40-year-old teacher from a prominent Mumbai school, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 11 student, has claimed in her bail plea that she has been falsely implicated at the behest of the boy’s mother, who disapproved of their relationship. Boy was ‘madly in love’ with me, called me his wife, says teacher accused of sexually assaulting teen

The English teacher, who is married and has two young children, was arrested under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In her plea, filed earlier this week and scheduled for hearing on Monday, she has claimed that the relationship was consensual and mutual, and that the boy was “madly in love” with her.

She has submitted handwritten notes and text messages exchanged between them to back her claim. “He wanted to get my name or nickname tattooed and referred to me as his wife,” the plea states. She has denied using any force or intimidation.

The teacher resigned from the school in April 2024. In her plea, she has pointed out that the complaint was filed just as the boy was about to turn 18, implying that the family feared they would lose control over him once he became a legal adult.

According to the police, the relationship began during rehearsals for the school’s annual function in December 2023. The teacher allegedly initiated sexual contact in January 2024. She is also accused of taking the boy to five-star hotels in South Mumbai and near the airport, getting him drunk, and giving him anti-anxiety medication.

The police have said she even sought help from a female colleague to intercede on her behalf when the student began withdrawing. The matter came to light after the boy’s family noticed changes in his behaviour. He was later diagnosed with depression after completing his board exams.

The family decided to approach the police when the teacher allegedly tried to contact him through their domestic staff. She is currently in judicial custody.

The FIR against her includes charges under Sections 4, 6, and 17 of the POCSO Act (relating to penetrative sexual assault, aggravated assault, and abetment), and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.