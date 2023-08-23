BMC school’s sports teacher held for sexually assaulting four girls

MUMBAI: After four girls, aged seven and eight, complained that he had sexually assaulted them, a 23-year-old sports teacher attached to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation school was arrested on Tuesday.

Prior to his arrest, the teacher was beaten up by the parents of some of the students and taken to Vikhroli police station.

Based on the complaint by the parents, the Vikhroli police registered an offence against the teacher and arrested him.

The police said that the teacher, a resident of Thane, had been working in the civic school for the last one-and-a-half months.

In the past one week, the teacher had been allegedly sexually assaulting the girls by touching them inappropriately.

The incident came to light after he allegedly misbehaved with a seven-year-old-girl on Monday after which she informed her parents, said police officer.

The parents of the girls gathered at the school on Tuesday and confronted the teacher. When he was unable to answer to their questions, they beat him up and handed him over to the police, added the police officer.

The police said the accused has been booked for rape and unnatural offence, and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“The accused has sexually assaulted four girls in the civic school. He has been arrested based on the statement of the victims and their parents,” said Purushottam Karad, deputy commissioner of police.

“It has come to our notice that the accused had misbehaved with girls in the past during his stint with another school. We are verifying it and if it is found to be true, then further legal action will be taken against him,” added Karad. The accused will be produced in court on Wednesday.