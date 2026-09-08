MUMBAI: Candidates preparing for competitive exams and forensic science courses have demanded that the recruitment of assistant document examiners (handwriting experts) in the state be conducted through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), instead of the crime investigation department (CID) or home department. Candidates have also questioned the eligibility criteria, lengthy syllabus, examination pattern and reservation provisions for the recruitment.

Bring handwriting expert posts under MPSC, demand candidates

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The CID had issued an advertisement in February to fill 16 posts of handwriting experts, which had been lying vacant for eight years. Students, however, have alleged that the recruitment process has several irregularities.

The biggest concern raised by candidates is the syllabus. The CID has issued a study guide of around 269 pages, which includes chemistry and physics of the first, second and third years of Savitribai Phule Pune University and forensic science subjects of the first, second, and third years of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Students have questioned the need for such a vast syllabus for a Group C technical post.

Candidates have demanded that the examination be transferred to MPSC, saying the commission has a constitutional mandate to conduct transparent and competitive recruitment. They have also referred to government decisions providing for recruitment to Group B non-gazetted and Group C posts through MPSC.

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{{^usCountry}} “Candidates are facing serious problems because of the eligibility conditions, excessive syllabus and examination pattern,” said a candidate representative. “The government has already made provisions for recruitment through MPSC, so this examination should also be conducted by MPSC in a fair and transparent manner.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Candidates are facing serious problems because of the eligibility conditions, excessive syllabus and examination pattern,” said a candidate representative. “The government has already made provisions for recruitment through MPSC, so this examination should also be conducted by MPSC in a fair and transparent manner.” {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates have raised eight major demands. They want the requirement of a first or second class graduate degree, which was added to the February 10 advertisement, to be removed so that all eligible graduates get an equal opportunity. They have also demanded that candidates holding degrees in chemistry or physics should be allowed to apply as is reportedly the practice in several other states.

Candidates have further sought a common 200-mark examination similar to the pattern followed for the post of scientific assistant—120 marks for Marathi, English, general knowledge and aptitude and 80 marks for technical subjects. They have also demanded that the post be brought under the state forensic science service and that recruitment rules be clearly framed before the process continues.

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Reservation for persons with disabilities is another major demand. Candidates said the reservation was available for equivalent scientific assistant posts but had not been provided for the document examiner or handwriting expert post.

The issue is also significant because of the large number of pending cases in the handwriting section. According to information cited by candidates, more than 6,200 document-related cases are pending, with some reports dating back several years.

Students have warned that they may approach the court if the current recruitment process is not cancelled and conducted afresh through MPSC. Candidates urged the state government and home department to address their concerns before proceeding further with the examination. Attempts to reach out to the home department for a comment did not elicit a response.