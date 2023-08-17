Teen knifes sister’s lover in public over disapproval of their relationship

Navi Mumbai: Two youths brutally assaulted a man and his friend with sharp knives in the early hours of August 15 near Vashi railway station. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Hasan Siddique, 19, a resident of Khairane village and Yusuf Shah, 26, from sector 12E of Kopar Khairane. HT Image

According to Vashi police officials, there was a simmering tension between Hasan and the victim Nizamuddin Khan, who is in a relationship with Hasan’s sister, which he disapproved of. The dispute led Hasan to settle personal scores publicly.

According to the complainant Shubham Sarvaiya, 30, a sand supplier from Ghansoli, who was celebrating his birthday with friends in the area, Hasan arrived at the spot at 2.15am with his accomplice Yusuf Shah and met Khan. “They had a heated argument first which resulted in a full-blown fight. The duo then started assaulting him with knives,” recalled Sarvaiya.

The assault was captured in CCTVs installed in the area and later went viral on social media.

Nizamuddin Khan sustained severe injuries on his back, face, and legs. Khan’s friend Raghuram Pai, a resident of Panvel was hurt trying to save him. Both are being treated in a private hospital for grievous injuries.

According to a Vashi senior police inspector Shashikant Chandekar, “Khan was in a relationship with Hasan’s sister, which he did not approve of. They had a long feud over various issues, including Khan posting photographs with Hasan’s sister on social media.”

Chandekar added, “An enraged Hasan came with his friend Shah, armed with knives with an intention to kill him and throw his body in front of his house in Turbhe.”

“Fortunately for Nizamuddin, police sub-inspector Nilesh Barse who was patrolling the area rushed to the spot. He had to pull out his revolver to bring the situation under control and save Nizamuddin’s life. Had it not been for Barse, Nizamuddin would certainly have lost his life.”

The accused have been booked for attempt to murder (IPC 307, 34) and Arms Act 4, 25 and Bombay Police Act section 37 (1), 135 for violation of prohibitory orders.