Builder-politician’s son booked after 51-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

THANE: A 51-year-old furniture market worker was killed and his son injured after their scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding car driven by the son of a politician, builder and jeweller in Ulhasnagar on Monday morning. The accused allegedly fled the spot but was later apprehended by the police.

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The accused, Avinash Mutha, 40, son of politician, builder and jeweller Prakash Mutha, has been booked for causing death by negligence.

The deceased, Devendra Singh Rajput, worked in the Ulhasnagar furniture market. According to police, he was riding from Mharal in Shahad to his workplace around 9.30am, with his 26-year-old son, Sanjay Rajput, riding pillion. As they approached the Birla College gate, Mutha, who was allegedly driving his MG electric car at high speed while returning from a goshala to his residence in Mharal, rammed into the scooter.

Rajput suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Sanjay sustained injuries to his neck and back and remains admitted to the hospital in a stable condition.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Mutha allegedly fled the accident spot immediately after the collision but was tracked down and detained shortly afterwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Mutha allegedly fled the accident spot immediately after the collision but was tracked down and detained shortly afterwards. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said Rajput followed the same routine every day, dropping his son at Shahad railway station on his scooter before heading to work in the Ulhasnagar furniture market.

Santosh Awhad, senior police inspector of Ulhasnagar police station, said, “We are recording the statement of the accused, and his medical examination is being carried out. We have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.”