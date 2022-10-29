Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Building collapse: Cars in ‘no-parking’ area get damaged

Building collapse: Cars in ‘no-parking’ area get damaged

mumbai news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 12:12 AM IST

According to the disaster control team of Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC), no injuries were reported.

A scrapped vehicle parked adjacent to the demolition site was totally crushed under debris and two more vehicles parked opposite to the sites were also damaged. (HT PHOTO)
ByJeet Mashru

Mumbai: A building which was getting demolished, completely collapsed on Friday in Borivali west. The collapse led to vehicles getting damaged which were parked under a “no-parking” sign put up by the builder.

A vehicle owner who did not wish to be named, said, “My car is completely damaged because of a tree falling on it. The no parking boards by the builder have just come up today and my car was not even adjacent to the wall. It was on the opposite side of the road.”

A scrapped vehicle parked adjacent to the demolition site was totally crushed under debris and two more vehicles parked opposite to the sites were also damaged.

According to the disaster control team of Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC), no injuries were reported.

An official from the BMC said, “The building received permission from BMC’s building proposals department and one of the conditions in the building permissions was to demolish the existing building. The house collapse occurred during the demolition of the existing building as per instructions of the building proposals department.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP