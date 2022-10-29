Building collapse: Cars in ‘no-parking’ area get damaged

Mumbai: A building which was getting demolished, completely collapsed on Friday in Borivali west. The collapse led to vehicles getting damaged which were parked under a “no-parking” sign put up by the builder.

A vehicle owner who did not wish to be named, said, “My car is completely damaged because of a tree falling on it. The no parking boards by the builder have just come up today and my car was not even adjacent to the wall. It was on the opposite side of the road.”

A scrapped vehicle parked adjacent to the demolition site was totally crushed under debris and two more vehicles parked opposite to the sites were also damaged.

According to the disaster control team of Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC), no injuries were reported.

An official from the BMC said, “The building received permission from BMC’s building proposals department and one of the conditions in the building permissions was to demolish the existing building. The house collapse occurred during the demolition of the existing building as per instructions of the building proposals department.”

