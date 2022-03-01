Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bulli Bai: Court rejects Vishal Kumar Jha’s bail plea
mumbai news

Bulli Bai: Court rejects Vishal Kumar Jha’s bail plea

Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Bihar resident Vishal Kumar Jha, who was arrested by the cyber cell of the Mumbai crime branch for his involvement in “Bulli Bai” app case
Jha, the first to be arrested in the case, had moved the sessions court after his bail was rejected by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bandra (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 08:18 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Bihar resident Vishal Kumar Jha, who was arrested by the cyber cell of the Mumbai crime branch for his involvement in the “Bulli Bai” app case.

Jha, the first to be arrested in the case, had moved the sessions court after his bail was rejected by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bandra.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjashree Gharat rejected the bail plea of the 21-year-old B-Tech student, studying at Bengaluru.

His counsel, advocates Shivam Deshmukh and Aarti Deshmukh, had argued that the main accused in the case was someone else from Delhi and the other accused were from different states and he was not connected to them in any manner.

They claimed that Jha was falsely implicated in the case and denied that he had committed any such offence as alleged. He is neither the user nor creator of any user identities concerned. They added that he was shown to be the user of @khalsa supermacist, but the prosecution had failed to show that the identity was used to malign the image of the complainant or other women.

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai Police are probing the app hosted on the code-sharing platform GitHub. The app was named after derogatory references to the Muslim community. Hundreds of Muslim women, including vocal activists and top professionals, were listed for “auction” along with their photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP