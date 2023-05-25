Reshuffle of top cops in city

Mumbai: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday, nine deputy commissioners of police were transferred.

Senior IPS officer and deputy commissioner of police, Krishnakant Upadhyay, who was also holding temporary charge of zone 9 was shifted from (detection one) the crime branch to zone 9, which is considered one of the important postings in the city having jurisdiction from Bandra to Andheri, where prominent film personalities lives.

Upadhyay was the investigating officer in the suicide case of IIT-B student Darshan Solanki.

DCP Prashant Kadam of the crime branch has been moved to zone 4 in place of Dr Praveen Mundhe. Mundhe was given charge of zone 1 in place of DCP Hari Balaji. Balaji’s tenure was completed and he was transferred to the Social Service Branch (SB1).

DCP preventive Mohit Kumar Garg has given charge of Zone 2, the post which was vacant after senior IPS Abhinav Deshmukh was promoted as additional commissioner of police and given charge of south region two months ago. DCP Amogh Gawkar holds the preventive charge.

DCP Datta Nalawade, who used to be anti-narcotics cell (ANC) in-charge in Mumbai for more than two years and seized multiple contraband and arrested hundreds of drug peddlers and was without posting almost six months, was given charge of zone 10 in place of Mahesh Reddy, who was shifted to Headquarter-1.

The post of cyber cell held by DCP Balsingh Rajput has fallen vacant as he has been shifted to the crime branch (detection). Rajput worked as DCP (preventive) during the Covid pandemic lockdown and later he was also holding temporary charge of DCP detection for a few months in 2021.

