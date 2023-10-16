Cab driver molests woman on Kalyan-Shil Road

Thane: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was molested by a cab driver in a speeding car. The incident took place at Suchak Naka on Kalyan-Shil Road late on Friday. Police have registered a case against the cab driver on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim in this matter and have initiated a search for the accused.

According to the police, the victim, a 23-year-old woman, lives in the Netivali area of Kalyan East and is employed in a private company in Navi Mumbai. The victim had gone to work on Friday and booked a cab to return home around 3 am on Saturday.

While near the Netivali on Kalyan Shil Marg, the accused cab driver Rakesh started touching the victim inappropriately, who was sitting beside the driver’s seat.

According to the victim’s statement, she tried to hold off the driver but was unable to flee in a speeding car in the middle of the road. She threatened the perpetrator that she would message her brother about the incident.

An officer from Kolsewadi police said, “As soon as the victim saw people near a tea vendor at Netivali, she screamed loudly for help. At that time, the terrified cab driver left the victim in the middle of the road and fled from the spot at 3.45 am. Later in the day, the victim went to the police station to file a complaint.”

Senior police inspector, M Deshmukh said, “We have asked for the details of the driver from the company and a team has formed to arrest him. Soon he will be under arrest under IPC section 354 (case of Molestation).”

