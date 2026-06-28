NAVI MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared the setting up of a commissionerate for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), according to state industries minister Uday Samant.

Cabinet clears MSME commissionerate amid fresh industry push

“There has been a long-standing demand for an independent commissionerate for MSMEs. The Mahayuti government has accepted this demand and a decision to establish an independent commissionerate was taken at a recent cabinet meeting,” Samant said. He was speaking at the Maharashtra MSME Summit & Awards 2026 held at the CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre in Vashi, on World MSME Day, on Saturday.

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Samant also said that from next month, senior officials, including the principal secretary, MIDC chief executive officer and GST commissioner, would tour districts to address industrial grievances. “This will be the country’s first janata darbar for industrialists,” he said.

The minister said the government is extending a 20% concession on industrial plots for MSMEs along with tax concessions to encourage investments. The government would also introduce an incentive scheme for Marathi entrepreneurs settled abroad.

“Our MSME entrepreneurs should become so big that in future they come to Davos and sign MoUs worth ₹25,000 crore, ₹50,000 crore or even ₹1 lakh crore with us,” he said.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s industrial performance, he said the state continues to lead the country in attracting foreign direct investment. “According to the RBI report, Maharashtra is number one in FDI in the country,” he said, adding that the state’s ‘Maitri’ single-window portal is ensuring industrial approvals within 30 days and that officials responsible for delays would face action.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr P Anbalagan, principal secretary (industries), said Maharashtra was on course to becoming a $1-trillion economy, with nearly 1.5 million MSME units added in the last 15 months, taking the total close to the 10-million mark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr P Anbalagan, principal secretary (industries), said Maharashtra was on course to becoming a $1-trillion economy, with nearly 1.5 million MSME units added in the last 15 months, taking the total close to the 10-million mark. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the government is drafting a new MSME policy focused on technology adoption, exports and inclusive growth while promoting cluster-based industrial development, plug-and-play infrastructure and smart manufacturing centres.

The summit featured four plenary sessions on export finance, free trade agreements, digital and AI-driven exports, and women entrepreneurship, besides an exhibition with over 50 stalls.

The event also witnessed the launch of the Maharashtra MSME Export Development Programme portal, unveiling of the RAMP Maharashtra Success Stories coffee table book and signing of an MoU between MSSIDC and Amazon to support MSME growth and market access.

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Twenty-two awards across nine categories, including manufacturing, exports, women entrepreneurship, digital and AI excellence, green enterprise and handicrafts, were presented during the programme. Veteran advertising filmmaker and India SME Forum chairperson Prahlad Kakar was felicitated during the event.