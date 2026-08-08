NAGPUR: The Nagpur police on Friday raided the Thane residence of 20-year-old Nirmay Pakhare, accused of abducting, repeatedly knifing and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Nagpur, and seized his laptop, a spare mobile phone, at least eight different types of knives, surgical blades, a large number of condoms and contraceptives, sex toys and other articles that investigators believe could provide crucial clues into the alleged crime.

Cache of knives, condoms, sex toys found in Nagpur rape accused’s home

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Senior police officials said once the police team returns to Nagpur, the seized electronic devices would be subjected to forensic examination by experts from the police cyber cell.

“We want to ascertain why the accused had stocked such a wide assortment of knives, condoms and other materials in his personal room and whether they have any connection with the crime under investigation,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

Nirmay Pakhare’s father, Dr Madhav Pakhare, is a well-known psychiatrist and de-addiction specialist, while his mother, Dr Indira Hiremath, is also a practising doctor. Investigators privately expressed surprise that a youth from such a reputed family could be involved in such a brutal crime.

Pakhare is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, after complaining of severe chest pain and multiple injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police inspector Anamika Mirzapure from Hudkeshwar police station said he was likely to be discharged within the next couple of days. “Once he is discharged, we will resume his interrogation,” Mirzapure said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police inspector Anamika Mirzapure from Hudkeshwar police station said he was likely to be discharged within the next couple of days. “Once he is discharged, we will resume his interrogation,” Mirzapure said. {{/usCountry}}

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The police are also planning to approach the court to seek custody of Pakhare once his 14-day judicial custody ends.

But the accused’s counsel, Prakash Jaiswal, claimed that Pakhare had sustained serious internal injuries and required at least a week’s treatment in the ICU.

“He has suffered an internal chest injury and multiple wounds after being mercilessly beaten by the minor’s father and policemen while in custody. He is also deeply traumatised by the incident,” the lawyer alleged.

The survivor, who was also admitted to the GMCH after the rescue, is also recovering. Police said they expect to record her detailed statement within the next few days.

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“She is still in trauma, but her condition is improving rapidly and she is responding well to treatment,” Mirzapure said.