Cafe, art gallery planned under JJ flyover

Mumbai: A dearth of open spaces in the thick of Dongri, Bhendi Bazar and Umerkhadi (B ward) has prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to put the space under JJ flyover to good use. At present, the two-kilometre space between JJ Hospital to Crawford Market, has been encroached by vagrants and unruly elements. The civic body has decided to clear the space and recreate it as a spot for recreation for citizens.

Mumbai, India - Oct. 19, 2023: Encroachment below JJ Bridge at Masjid Bunder in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Defunct BEST buses will be remodelled and converted into a café, library and a space for senior citizens to relax. There will also be an art gallery for people to display their works of art. Uddhav Chandanshive, assistant commissioner, B ward, said, “We will receive three old BEST buses next week which will be modified and remodelled for this purpose.”

Chandanshive said one of the locations for the buses is tentatively at the JJ junction in front of Almas Hotel, the second one near Noor Baug Masjid in Dongri and the third near Crawford Market.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹13 crore, which has been sanctioned. Of the amount, ₹6.5 crore has been sanctioned by the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) by guardian minister for city, Deepak Kesarkar, while the remaining ₹6.5crore will be given by BMC.

Local MLAs Amin Patel from Congress and Rahul Narwekar from BJP, under whose jurisdiction the areas fall, are also jointly involved in the project. Eighty percent of the constituency falls under Patel’s jurisdiction and twenty per cent under Narwekar’s Colaba constituency.

Patel, who has also ideated for the project, reiterated that a clean-up under the JJ Flyover was necessary as it is in a bad state with encroachers. “Furniture from Chor Bazar has been dumped there; even bathtubs are stationed here and used by people to bathe. A lot of drug peddlers and vagrants use this space. We are clearing those spaces for public utility,” said Patel.

A civic official said the dividers between the road and under the flyover will be redesigned into steps, which will prevent encroachers from sleeping and adding filth to the area. “This will add to the aesthetics. Sturdy plants will also be used here, which can survive without sun and water,” said the civic official. A newspaper stand will also be set up for those living in cramped spaces to come here and relax, added Patel.

The drainage pipes running under the bridge will be strengthened to prevent leakage. “We hope the new look manages to keep its sheen for five years at least,” said Patel.

