Calm winds behind air quality drop, say experts

Mumbai: Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped to 194 (moderate) at 6pm on Friday, as per the website of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Eight of the 24 monitoring stations in the city reported poor AQI, while two stations reported very poor AQI. Areas with poor or very poor air quality included Mazgaon, Borivali, Malad, Colaba, Andheri, Worli, Chembur, Byculla and Kandivali.

Air quality was poor in other corporations within MMR as well. The AQI in Mira-Bhayander was 258 (poor); Navi Mumbai was 224 (poor); Thane was 155 (moderate); Virar was 204 (poor); Ulhasnagar was 235 (poor); and Kalyan was 157 (moderate).

Sunil Kamble, director of the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai said that calm winds were pulling the air quality down. “Whenever the wind is calm, the city sees a rise in AQI. This is likely just temporary – with winds getting better, the AQI will also get better. Usually, the winds change every 6-7 hours,” he said.

On November 1, 2023, the Bombay high court had taken note of newspaper reports highlighting poor air quality in the city. The court had taken up suo-motu proceedings saying the news articles presented “an alarming scenario and one which needs to be urgently addressed and tackled in the welfare and interest of all the residents of Mumbai and its surrounding areas, young and old alike”.

On October 25, 2023, the BMC had come up with a stringent 27-point guideline for air pollution mitigation, which included covering construction sites with green cloth, using sprinklers and anti-smog guns, forming ward level squads and empowering ward officers to issue stop-work notices and seal sites in case of violations.