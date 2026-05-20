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Cambridge exam registrations in India rise 7% to cross 91,000

Entries for Cambridge International AS and A Level examinations increased by 12%, while AS Level entries alone saw a 16% rise

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: Over 91,000 students across India registered for the March 2026 examination series of Cambridge International Education, a 7% increase from last year’s 85,000 entries, indicating continued interest among students and schools in international education programmes.

Cambridge exam registrations in India rise 7% to cross 91,000

Entries for Cambridge International AS and A Level examinations increased by 12%, while AS Level entries alone saw a 16% rise. Cambridge IGCSE entries also increased by 6%. A total of 447 schools from across India participated in the March examination series.

Mathematics, physics and chemistry remained the most preferred subjects at both IGCSE and AS & A Level stages. Subjects such as Global Perspectives, Environmental Studies, and Business Studies also saw student participation.

“The increase in entries showed that more students and parents were choosing flexible academic pathways recognised by universities in India and abroad,” said Vinay Sharma, regional director for South Asia at Cambridge International Education.

Several schools in Mumbai also shared their students’ performances in the March examination series. At the Borivali campus of the JBCN International School, students recorded a highest score of 95.71%. Around 65% of learners secured A* and A grades. One student scored full marks in English as a Second Language. From the Oshiwara campus, Naisha Dubey scored 94 in Hindi, while Gauri Bhattacharya scored 93.

 
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