Can extra classes, shorter breaks make up for academic loss?

Mumbai: The third and final round of common admissions for first-year junior college (FYJC) seats is currently underway and while the admissions authority might conduct an extra round to fill up vacant seats, city colleges are worried about the delay and its impact on students.

Several colleges have started planning to conduct extra lectures, or cut-short Diwali vacations to make up for the loss of academic time.

“If we wait for admissions to end, then we can only start classes by the first week of September. This four to six-week delay will prove costly to the students as well as teachers, and we might have to cut down on Diwali holidays to conduct extra classes,” said Pooja Ramchandani, principal of HR College, Churchgate.

Admissions to FYJC seats were delayed by a few weeks this year as the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE) waited for class 10 results of all school education boards to be released before starting the process. After the last of the results were announced in the last week of August, registrations for FYJC admissions commenced and the first merit list was announced on August 3.

In the first round announced on August 3, over 1.39 lakh students were allotted seats and nearly 75,000 of these students had confirmed admissions.

At present, nearly 55% of the seats in junior colleges across the city remain vacant. The third merit list is scheduled to be announced on August 22.

In some colleges, principals have decided to start lectures for the class 11 students if 85-90% of the batch is filled up after the third merit list. “The DyDE usually conducts an extra round after the three scheduled rounds to fill up all vacant seats, but we have decided to start classes in the last week of August itself, once maximum seats are filled. We can’t waste any more time,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

“Admissions delay keeps getting worse with every passing year, and the eventual sufferers are students always. There’s a good chance college will have to either cut down the portion or rush into it,” said Marie Fernandes, principal, St Andrew’s College Bandra. She added that as of now their college is waiting for the admissions to conclude before making any decisions on classes for FYJC students.

