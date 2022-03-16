Can remove 477 mangroves....., says Bombay high court. There is one condition

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has allowed the Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) to construct a 5-km long 220 KV transmission line between Kalwa and Salsette, which will require removal of 477 mangroves, for augmenting the electricity supply to the city.

The permission, however, is not unconditional. Apart from abiding by the terms and conditions of various permissions, the company will also have to plant 5,000 mangrove saplings, as suggested by the Bombay Natural History Society in its environment impact assessment report.

“This is a Project which will be augmenting the existing 110 KV transmission line to 220 KV transmission line to meet the growing needs of electricity demand in the city of Mumbai,” said the bench comprising justices Amjad Sayed and Abhay Ahuja.

“In our view, the project for the construction of 220 KV transmission line between Kalwa and Salsette is necessary for the public good and in the public interest and a project of bona-fide public utility,” the bench added and directed the state authorities to allow Tata Power Company to start the work on the project.

The company moved high court in view of September 17, 2018 order of the court, imposing prohibition on developmental works in mangrove forests and in 50 meter buffer zone around mangroves, without the leave of the court.

The company said that Mumbai requires about 3,800 MW power, but only 1,877 MW was being generated in the city and the gap of about 2,000 MW was bridged by procuring power from outside through transmission lines connected with the State Grid. It added that due to upcoming infrastructure projects, power demand in the city is expected to increase and the existing 110 KV transmission line was required to be upgraded to meet the increasing demand.

The company also pointed out that the 5-km transmission line passes through existing 22 meter wide right of way over an area consisting of mangroves and also falling within 50 meters mangrove buffer zone, and 14 of the 29 transmission towers fell within the CRZ-1, necessitating removal of 477 mangroves.

Noting that in similar situations, the high court has earlier granted permissions for public projects, which required removal of mangroves, the bench directed the state authorities to allow Tata Power Company to start work on the new transmission line.